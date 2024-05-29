Pact Group Director Bolsters Share Ownership

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Raphael Geminder, director of Pact Group Holdings Ltd, has increased his indirect stake in the company through off-market transfers and on-market purchases, acquiring 393,713 additional ordinary shares at a total value of $330,718.92. The transactions occurred between May 22 and May 28, 2024, raising his total holdings to 301,733,452 shares. The shares were bought through Bennamon Industries Pty Ltd, which is connected to Geminder through its parent companies.

