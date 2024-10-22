News & Insights

Pact Group Appoints New Leadership Team

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Pact Group Holdings has announced the appointment of Mr. Raphael Geminder as Executive Chair and Mr. Michael Wachtel as Deputy Chair, effective 22 October 2024. These changes come alongside a revised remuneration framework for the company’s CEO, Mr. Sanjay Dayal, aimed at aligning leadership roles with strategic goals. The board structure now includes six directors, ensuring robust governance and management.

