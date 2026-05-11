PACS vs. MEDP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) and Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, PACS Group, Inc. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Medpace has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PACS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PACS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.37, while MEDP has a forward P/E of 24.88. We also note that PACS has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15.

Another notable valuation metric for PACS is its P/B ratio of 5.52. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MEDP has a P/B of 20.24.

Based on these metrics and many more, PACS holds a Value grade of B, while MEDP has a Value grade of D.

PACS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MEDP, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PACS is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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