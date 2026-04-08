PACS vs. MEDP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) and Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, PACS Group, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Medpace has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PACS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than MEDP has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PACS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.85, while MEDP has a forward P/E of 29.84. We also note that PACS has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44.

Another notable valuation metric for PACS is its P/B ratio of 5.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MEDP has a P/B of 31.2.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PACS's Value grade of B and MEDP's Value grade of D.

PACS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MEDP, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PACS is the superior option right now.

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PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.