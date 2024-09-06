News & Insights

PACS Prices Public Offering Of 16.55 Mln Shares At $36.25 Per Share

September 06, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PACS Group, Inc. (PACS), a post-acute healthcare company, Friday announced pricing of its upsized public offering of 16.55 million shares at $36.25 per share.

The offering includes 2.78 million shares sold by the company and 13.77 million shares, upsized from 11.11 million shares, sold by certain shareholders.

PACS will receive gross proceeds of $101 million from the offering.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Truist Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering, which is expected to close on September 9.

