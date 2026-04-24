PACS or MEDP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) or Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both PACS Group, Inc. and Medpace are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PACS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.04, while MEDP has a forward P/E of 23.07. We also note that PACS has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85.

Another notable valuation metric for PACS is its P/B ratio of 5.76. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MEDP has a P/B of 18.78.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PACS's Value grade of B and MEDP's Value grade of C.

Both PACS and MEDP are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PACS is the superior value option right now.

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PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.