PACS or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) and Alignment Healthcare (ALHC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, PACS Group, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Alignment Healthcare has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PACS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ALHC has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PACS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.84, while ALHC has a forward P/E of 93.79. We also note that PACS has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ALHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47.

Another notable valuation metric for PACS is its P/B ratio of 7.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ALHC has a P/B of 18.28.

These metrics, and several others, help PACS earn a Value grade of B, while ALHC has been given a Value grade of C.

PACS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PACS is likely the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.