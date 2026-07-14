PACS or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical Services stocks have likely encountered both PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) and Alignment Healthcare (ALHC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, PACS Group, Inc. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Alignment Healthcare has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that PACS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PACS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.40, while ALHC has a forward P/E of 104.51. We also note that PACS has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75.

Another notable valuation metric for PACS is its P/B ratio of 6.53. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ALHC has a P/B of 20.36.

These metrics, and several others, help PACS earn a Value grade of B, while ALHC has been given a Value grade of C.

PACS sticks out from ALHC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PACS is the better option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.