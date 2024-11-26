Pacs Group receives notice of late filing from NYSE

PACS Group (PACS) announced that on November 20, 2024 it received a written Filing Delinquency Notification from the New York Stock Exchange stating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, Annual and Quarterly Report Timely Filing Criteria, due to the delayed filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company was unable to timely file its Form 10-Q due to the ongoing Audit Committee investigation of recent third-party allegations. Pursuant to the Notification, the Company has an initial six month period, from November 19, 2024, to file the Form 10-Q and regain compliance with the Timely Filing Criteria. The Company currently anticipates filing the Form 10-Q and regaining compliance with the Timely Filing Criteria within the initial six month period.

