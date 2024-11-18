Pacs Group price target lowered to $31 from $48 at Stephens

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on Pacs Group (PACS) to $31 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company provided notification of late filing with the SEC for its most recent 10-Q and amended its existing credit agreement, providing an extension to the covenant pertaining to delivery of unaudited financial statements. The firm maintains its 2024-2026 adjusted EBITDA estimates, but cites reduced visibility due to the internal audit committee investigation currently underway and an ongoing federal inquiry for its lowered target, pending the Q3 10-Q release.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PACS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.