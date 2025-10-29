PACS Group (PACS) Price Target Decreased by 17.17% to 27.88

The average one-year price target for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) has been revised to $27.88 / share. This is a decrease of 17.17% from the prior estimate of $33.66 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.48% from the latest reported closing price of $12.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACS Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACS is 0.06%, an increase of 20.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 58,893K shares. The put/call ratio of PACS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,682K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACS by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,512K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,042K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACS by 83.60% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,425K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 3,415K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,199K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACS by 29.48% over the last quarter.

