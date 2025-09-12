PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) Soars 24.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

PACS Group, Inc. PACS shares ended the last trading session 24.5% higher at $9.6. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.8% loss over the past four weeks.

PACS scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism driven by the announcement of four preliminary key operating metrics that it expects to report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The company believes these figures underscore its solid business momentum. PACS also stated that the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) Listing Operations Committee agreed to provide an additional trading period through Nov. 19, subject to its ongoing review of the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +771.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.11 billion, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For PACS Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PACS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

PACS Group, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cencora COR, finished the last trading session 2.2% higher at $302.8. COR has returned 1.8% over the past month.

For Cencora, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $3.84. This represents a change of +15% from what the company reported a year ago. Cencora currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.