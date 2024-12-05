PACS Group Inc options imply 9.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in PACS Group (PACS) Inc is normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.7%, or $1.43, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.5%.
