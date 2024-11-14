PACS Group Inc options imply 18.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in PACS Group (PACS) Inc is normal with puts leading calls 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 18.5%, or $3.50, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.0%.

