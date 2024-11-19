PACS Group Inc options imply 13.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in PACS Group (PACS) Inc is normal with calls leading puts 20:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.7%, or $2.34, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.3%.
