PACS Group, Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Income

November 19, 2025 — 04:55 pm EST

(RTTNews) - PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $52.406 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $15.620 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.0% to $1.344 billion from $1.026 billion last year.

PACS Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.406 Mln. vs. $15.620 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.344 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.

