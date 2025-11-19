PACS Group, Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $52.406 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $15.620 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.0% to $1.344 billion from $1.026 billion last year.

PACS Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

