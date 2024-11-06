Pacs Group falls -35.1%

Pacs Group (PACS) is down -35.1%, or -$10.38 to $19.16.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PACS:
- Pacs Group falls -37.7%
- Five Below downgraded, Snowflake upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Pacs Group resumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan
- Pacs Group provides preliminary Q3 KPIs
- PACS Group Inc trading resumes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.