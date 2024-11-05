PACS Group Crashes after Hindenburg Report

Famed short-seller research group Hindenburg Research dropped another bomb this afternoon. PACS Group ( PACS ) was the target today and boy was the report a doozy. PACS went public back in April in the mid-$20s. Since then, the stock has nearly doubled. From the title of the Hindenburg report I knew we were in for a ride. “How To Become A Billionaire In The Skilled Nursing Industry By Systematically Scamming Taxpayers” pointed out the findings of the company’s 5-month investigation.

The major accusation is that PACS abused a COVID-era waiver and inappropriately accessed skilled care Medicare benefits for thousands of patients across its national portfolio of facilities. Hindenburg estimates that the scheme drove more than 100% of PACS’ operating and net income from 2020 to 2023. The news dropped the stock 27% on the day at $31.01 but the stock dropped as low as $22.30.

