Packed Week of Economic Data, Earnings

Next week is packed with important economic indicators, which will likely serve as market movers as bond yields react. It's a busy earnings week as well, with reports due out from 3M (MMM), Boeing (BA), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Coca-Cola (KO), Ford Motor (F), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Electric (GE), IBM (IBM), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Snap (SNAP), Spotify (SPOT), and UPS (UPS), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, October 23 starts the week off slow, with no economic data scheduled.

Tuesday, October 24 brings the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, the S&P flash U.S. services purchasing managers index (PMI), and the S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI.

New home sales data is due out Wednesday, October 25.

Jobless claims, durable goods orders, pending home sales, and gross domestic product (GDP) data is on tap Thursday, October 26.

The PCE price index and core PCE price index are slated for Friday, October 27, along with personal spending and consumer sentiment data.

