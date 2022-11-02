Packaging group Smurfit Kappa sees FY profit rising by 33%

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Packaging group Smurfit Kappa SKG.I expects its core profit this year to increase by 33% to 2.3 billion euros ($2.27 billion), Europe's largest paper packaging producer said on Wednesday, after it increased its third-quarter prices further.

Smurfit, whose customers include Procter & Gamble PG.N, Unilever ULVR.L and Nestle NESN.S, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 43% year on year at the end of September.

While volumes were flat for the first nine months against strong comparisons from a year earlier, the Irish firm said in a trading update that it continued to recovery "significant cost inflation" through increased prices.

($1 = 1.0118 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

