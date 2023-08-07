News & Insights

US Markets
VRTV

Packaging firm Veritiv Corp to be bought by CD&R for $2.3 billion

August 07, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds shares in the 2nd paragraph, terms of the deal in paragraphs 3 & 4

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Packaging solutions firm Veritiv Corp VRTV.N said on Monday it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) for $2.3 billion, in a deal that would take the company private.

Shares of Veritiv were up almost 20% in premarket trade in low volumes.

Under the terms of the agreement, CD&R would pay $170 per in cash for each share of Veritiv common stock, representing a nearly 20% premium to its last close.

Up on closing of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, Veritiv's stock will no longer be listed on any public markets.

Morgan Stanley & Co served as exclusive financial advisor for Veritiv.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.