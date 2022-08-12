Packaging firm Mondi to sell Russian business for $1.56 bln

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi MNDI.L on Friday agreed to sell its Russian business to Augment Investments for 95 billion roubles ($1.56 billion).

($1 = 60.9500 roubles)

