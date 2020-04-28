Packaging Corp's (PKG) Earnings & Sales Trump Estimates in Q1

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 in first-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Earnings also came in ahead of management’s guidance of $1.20 per share. However, the reported figure fell 24.2% year over year.



This decline resulted from lower prices and mix in the Packaging and Paper segments, dismal volumes in the Paper segment, as well as elevated annual outage expenses, depreciation expenses and other costs. These negatives were, however, partly offset by higher volumes in the Packaging segment, lower operating and converting costs, lower freight and logistics expenses, soft interest expense as well as non-operating pension expense.



Including one-time items, earnings in the reported quarter came in at $1.49 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.97.



Operational Update



Sales for the March-end quarter edged down 1.54% to $1,709 million from the prior-year quarter’s $1,734 million. The reported figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,651 million.



Cost of products sold was up 2.4% year over year to $1,344 million in the first quarter. Gross profit went down 13.3% to $365 million from the $421.4 million witnessed in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 4.3% to $146 million from the $140 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted total segment operating income declined 24% year over year to $210.3 million.

Segmental Performance



Packaging: Sales in this segment went down to $1,468 million from the $1,478 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Segmental income, excluding special items, came in at $201 million in the quarter compared with the $250 million witnessed in the prior-year period.



Printing Papers: This segment’s revenues slid 9.3% year over year to $217.4 million in the quarter. Adjusted segment income declined to around $33 million from the $46 million reported in the year-earlier period.



Cash Position



The company had a cash balance of $764 million in the March-end quarter compared with the $442 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Outlook



The company has not issued any guidance for the second quarter given the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy. Demand surge in the Packaging business places it well for the ongoing quarter. Moreover, the company will continue to provide cost-effective, sustainable, and renewable products amid the current turbulent situation.



Share Price Performance



Over the past year, Packaging Corporation’s stock has lost 3.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 44.3%.





Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider



Packaging Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



