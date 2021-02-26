Markets
Packaging Corporation Of America Reports Machine Conversion At Jackson, AL Mill

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) said it has discontinued production of uncoated freesheet grades on the No. 3 paper machine at its Jackson, AL mill. The company will begin preparing for the permanent conversion of the machine to linerboard.

The company said the mill will now begin preparations to permanently convert the 365,000 ton-per-year No. 3 UFS paper machine to a 700,000 ton-per-year high-performance, virgin kraft linerboard machine, in a phased approach, over the next 36 months.

