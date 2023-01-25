Packaging Corporation of America Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $211.7 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $216.5 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $215.1 million or $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.98 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $211.7 Mln. vs. $216.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.31 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.98 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

