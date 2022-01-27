Packaging Corporation Of America Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on January 27, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.packagingcorp.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 370-2526 (US) or (720) 634-2764 (International) with conference ID 2794141 .

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with passcode 2794141.

