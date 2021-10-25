Packaging Corporation of America Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $250.7 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $139.1 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $256.5 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $2.00 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $256.5 Mln. vs. $149.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.69 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q3): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.