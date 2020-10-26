Packaging Corporation of America Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $139.1 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $179.8 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $149.2 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.69 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $149.2 Mln. vs. $182.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.