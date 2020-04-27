Packaging Corporation of America Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $140.5 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $185.4 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $142.6 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.71 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $142.6 Mln. vs. $187.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.