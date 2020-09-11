Dividends
PKG

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PKG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.51, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKG was $103.51, representing a -9.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.78 and a 45.69% increase over the 52 week low of $71.05.

PKG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). PKG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.4. Zacks Investment Research reports PKG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.83%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PKG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 27.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKG at 4.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKG

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular