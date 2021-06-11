Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PKG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.62, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKG was $142.62, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.54 and a 55% increase over the 52 week low of $92.02.

PKG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). PKG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports PKG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.35%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (PKG)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 11.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKG at 4.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.