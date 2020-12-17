Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $135.61, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKG was $135.61, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.95 and a 90.87% increase over the 52 week low of $71.05.

PKG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). PKG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports PKG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.92%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 28.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKG at 4.7%.

