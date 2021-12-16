Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$1.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) will pay a dividend of US$1.00 on the 14th of January. This means the annual payment is 3.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Packaging Corporation of America's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Packaging Corporation of America was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Packaging Corporation of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.80 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$4.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Packaging Corporation of America has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Packaging Corporation of America's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 11 analysts we track are forecasting for Packaging Corporation of America for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

