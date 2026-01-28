Packaging Corporation Of America Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on January 28, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.packagingcorp.com/presentations-and-events

To listen to the call, dial (833) 816-1102 (US) or (412) 317-0684 (International).

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International). Access Code 9224969.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.