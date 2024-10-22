Packaging Corporation Of America Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $238.1 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $183.2 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $238.8 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $2.182 billion from $1.936 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $238.1 Mln. vs. $183.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.64 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.182 Bln vs. $1.936 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.