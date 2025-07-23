Packaging Corporation Of America Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $239.9 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $197.5 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $224.2 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $2.17 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $239.9 Mln. vs. $197.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.17 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.