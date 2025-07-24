Packaging Corporation Of America Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 24, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.packagingcorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 833-816-1102 (U.S.) or 412-317-0684 (International).

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Access Code: 7135826.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.