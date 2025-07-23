Packaging Corporation Of America Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $241.5 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $198.9 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $224.2 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $2.171 billion from $2.075 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $241.5 Mln. vs. $198.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.171 Bln vs. $2.075 Bln last year.

