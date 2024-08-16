Is Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Packaging Corp. (PKG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Packaging Corp. is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Packaging Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PKG has returned 20.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.2% on average. As we can see, Packaging Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Tetra Tech (TTEK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.8%.

Over the past three months, Tetra Tech's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Packaging Corp. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10% this year, meaning that PKG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tetra Tech, however, belongs to the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +24.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Packaging Corp. and Tetra Tech as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.