Packaging Corp. (PKG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Packaging Corp. In Focus

Based in Lake Forest, Packaging Corp. (PKG) is in the Industrial Products sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.4%. The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products is paying out a dividend of $1 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.86% compared to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry's yield of 2.28% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.45%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4 is up 18.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Packaging Corp. has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.03%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Packaging Corp.'s payout ratio is 51%, which means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PKG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $6.88 per share, with earnings expected to increase 19.03% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, PKG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

