Packaging Corp. (PKG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Packaging Corp. (PKG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $157.5 in the previous session. Packaging Corp. has gained 14.9% since the start of the year compared to the -6% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 0.3% return for the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 26, 2022, Packaging Corp. reported EPS of $2.76 versus consensus estimate of $2.08 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 6.55%.

For the current fiscal year, Packaging Corp. is expected to post earnings of $10.47 per share on $8.35 billion in revenues. This represents a 11.5% change in EPS on a 7.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $10.96 per share on $8.45 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.71% and 1.29%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Packaging Corp. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Packaging Corp. has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.3X versus its peer group's average of 9.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Packaging Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Packaging Corp. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Packaging Corp. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does PKG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PKG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Greif, Inc. (GEF). GEF has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Greif, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 6.67%, and for the current fiscal year, GEF is expected to post earnings of $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

Shares of Greif, Inc. have gained 4.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.57X and a P/CF of 5.35X.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is in the top 45% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PKG and GEF, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.