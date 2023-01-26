Markets
Packaging Corp. Gains After Q4 EPS Beats Estimates

January 26, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) shares are trading more than 4 percent on Thursday morning after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates. Results for the full year increased from the prior year.

The company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $215.1 million or $2.35 per share while analysts were looking for $2.23 per share.

The full-year earnings were $1.029 billion or $11.08 per share, up from $841.1 million or $8.87 per share last year.

Sales for the full year climbed to $8.478 billion from $7.730 billion in the previous month.

Currently, shares are at $135.85, up 5.18 percent from the previous close of $129.15 on a volume of 284,583.

