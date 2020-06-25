Packaging Corp.: Jackson Mill Operations To Remain Temporarily Idled

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) said both paper machines and a majority of the converting operations at the Jackson, Alabama mill would continue to be temporarily idled during the months of July and August. The company will assess market conditions for a potential restart of operations at the mill in September 2020. The decision was taken due to lower demand for cut-sized paper products due to the pandemic.

Both paper machines and the sheet-converting operation at the Jackson Mill was temporarily idled in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.