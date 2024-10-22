Packaging Corp. (PKG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Packaging Corp. (PKG) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion, representing a surprise of +3.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Packaging Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Segment Sales- Packaging : $2.01 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $2.01 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Segment Sales- Corporate and Other : $14.40 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.

: $14.40 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year. Segment Sales- Paper : $159.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $159.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging : $321.60 million compared to the $308.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $321.60 million compared to the $308.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Corporate and Other : -$32.10 million versus -$27.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$32.10 million versus -$27.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Paper: $38.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.38 million.

Shares of Packaging Corp. have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.