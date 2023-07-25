Packaging Corp (PKG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Low Volumes

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 in the second quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. The reported figure was higher than the company’s EPS guidance of $1.96 in the quarter under review. However, the bottom line decreased 28% year over year.

The downside was primarily caused by lower volumes in the Packaging and Paper segments. Lower price and mix in the Packaging segment combined with higher depreciation expense and other converting costs were major headwinds. Nonetheless, lower operating costs, higher prices and mix in the Paper segment, a lower share count and reduced scheduled maintenance outage expenses, and a lower tax rate offset some of these negatives.

Including one-time items, earnings in the reported quarter were $2.24 per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s $3.20.

Operational Update

Sales in the second quarter fell 12.7% year over year to $1,952 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,980 million.



Cost of products sold was down 8.6% year over year to $1,507 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit fell 24.5% year over year to $444.7 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $146 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $157 million. Adjusted operating income slumped 30% year over year to $146 million.

Segment Performances

Packaging: Sales in this segment decreased 13.4% year over year to $1,790 million in the second quarter of 2023. The figure lagged our estimate of $1,794 million.



In the Packaging segment, total corrugated products shipments and shipments per day fell 9.8% year over year. We had anticipated a volume decline of 7%, and an unfavorable price and mix impact of 6.3%.



Adjusted operating profit was $286 million compared with $420 million in the prior-year quarter. the metric plunged 32% year over year. Per our model, the estimated segmental adjusted operating income was $251 million, that had factored in a fall of 40.1% from the year-earlier reported figure.



Paper: The segment’s revenues were $143 million in the Apr-June quarter, down 4.7% year over year. It missed our estimate of $146 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $29 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $23 million. Our projection for the segment’s adjusted operating income was $24.2 million.



Segmental sales volume was down 19,000 tons compared with second-quarter 2022 levels. We had expected a positive pricing/mix impact of 9.4% in the second quarter. Volume was expected to be a negative 11.7%.

Cash Position

Packaging Corp had a cash balance of $630 million at second-quarter 2023 end, down from $811 million at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

Packaging Corp projects third-quarter 2023 EPS to be $1.88. Shipments per day is anticipated to improve sequentially despite one less shipping day for the corrugated business. Pricing is, however, likely to fall as a result of previously announced domestic containerboard price decreases and lower export pricing.



In the Paper segment, volumes are expected to pick up, aided by back-to-school shipments. Prices are suggested to trend lower based on the recent declines in index prices.



Operating and converting costs are anticipated to be slightly higher primarily due to elevated recycled fiber prices and seasonal energy cost. Scheduled maintenance planned at International Falls, MN mill is expected to hurt earnings. Due to all of these factors along with higher tax rate the third-quarter EPS projection hints a year-over-year decline of 33.6%.

Price Performance

Packaging Corp’s shares have gained 1.3% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 3%.



Zacks Rank

Packaging Corp currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

