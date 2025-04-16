Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Corp. (PKG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.15 billion, up 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Packaging Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Sales- Packaging' will likely reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Sales- Corporate and Other' to come in at $19.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Sales- Paper' at $161.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging' will reach $277.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Paper' will reach $35.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $36.10 million.



Shares of Packaging Corp. have experienced a change of -4.5% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PKG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

