Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.68, changing hands as high as $134.24 per share. Packaging Corp of America shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.555 per share, with $168.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.58. The PKG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

