Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 156.40

The average one-year price target for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been revised to 156.40 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 144.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138.37 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from the latest reported closing price of 151.67 / share.

Packaging Corp Of America Declares $1.25 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $151.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corp Of America. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 93,844K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,963K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 633.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,776K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,483K shares, representing a decrease of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 18.15% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,664K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,194K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,797K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

