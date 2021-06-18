Packaging Corp of America Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PKG

In trading on Friday, shares of Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.38, changing hands as low as $131.66 per share. Packaging Corp of America shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKG's low point in its 52 week range is $92.015 per share, with $156.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.16. The PKG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

