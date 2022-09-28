Packaging Corp of America About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PKG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/22, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.25, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of PKG's recent stock price of $114.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Packaging Corp of America to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when PKG shares open for trading on 9/30/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PKG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.73 per share, with $168.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.00.

In Wednesday trading, Packaging Corp of America shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

